Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) is First Command Financial Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,530 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Command Financial Services Inc. owned 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCL stock remained flat at $$21.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,095. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) is First Command Financial Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/invesco-bulletshares-2021-corporate-bond-etf-bscl-is-first-command-financial-services-inc-s-4th-largest-position.html.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.