Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $14,652,271.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,452 shares in the company, valued at $197,493,382.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,153,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,205,382 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $582.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.81 and a 12-month high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/intuitive-surgical-inc-isrg-shares-bought-by-valeo-financial-advisors-llc.html.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.