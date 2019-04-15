Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in Intuit by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 12,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $3,053,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,385.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total value of $1,491,758.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.11 and a 1-year high of $272.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/intuit-inc-intu-shares-bought-by-ropes-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.