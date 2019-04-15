Intuit Inc. (INTU) Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Intuit worth $37,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Intuit by 85.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Intuit by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Intuit by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Intuit by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total transaction of $228,073.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total transaction of $16,968,507.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,911,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,494. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.11 and a 52-week high of $272.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/intuit-inc-intu-position-decreased-by-retirement-systems-of-alabama.html.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.