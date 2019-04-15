Internet of Games (IOG) Price Hits $0.38

Internet of Games (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, Internet of Games has traded flat against the US dollar. Internet of Games has a market cap of $0.00 and $241.00 worth of Internet of Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of Games token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005793 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet of Games alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00379268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.01192872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00212096 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001509 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Internet of Games Token Profile

Internet of Games’ total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Internet of Games is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Internet of Games is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Internet of Games’ official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG

Buying and Selling Internet of Games

Internet of Games can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.