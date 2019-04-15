Intermediate Capital Group (ICP) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,430 ($18.69) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intermediate Capital Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,400.20 ($18.30).

LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,172 ($15.31) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.27. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 899 ($11.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,226 ($16.02).

In other news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,025 ($13.39) per share, with a total value of £123,000 ($160,721.29). Also, insider Philip Keller sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.65), for a total transaction of £1,045,000 ($1,365,477.59).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

