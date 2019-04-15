Insulet Co. (PODD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.11 Million

Brokerages predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce sales of $154.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.60 million. Insulet posted sales of $123.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $677.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.43 million to $684.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $803.28 million, with estimates ranging from $748.37 million to $838.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.45 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 1.73%. Insulet’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $93.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,867.00 and a beta of 1.59. Insulet has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Levitz sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $124,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $98,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,964 shares of company stock worth $8,526,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

