Insider Selling: Five Below Inc (FIVE) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $3,931,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,174 shares in the company, valued at $25,186,324.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $135.64. 1,172,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,711. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $136.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $602.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 633.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 856,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,622,000 after buying an additional 739,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $54,154,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 417,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,720,000 after buying an additional 286,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,374,000 after buying an additional 261,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,374,000 after buying an additional 261,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.90.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

