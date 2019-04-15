Insider Selling: BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Director Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BDSI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.81. 833,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,167. The stock has a market cap of $350.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 79.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 190.1% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after buying an additional 2,825,101 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 1,066,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 703.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 981,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 859,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

