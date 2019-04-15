Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) CFO Sells $161,508.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $161,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,358.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $77.05 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $713.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Cowen cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5,021.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,029,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,990,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $100,218,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,351,173 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $143,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,320 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6,712.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,108,781 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13,750.6% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 582,142 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after acquiring an additional 577,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

