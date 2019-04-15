Insider Buying: Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (MWY) Insider Acquires £262.64 in Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) insider Harry Morgan purchased 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 536 ($7.00) per share, for a total transaction of £262.64 ($343.19).

Shares of LON:MWY opened at GBX 5.36 ($0.07) on Monday. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 4.33 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 540 ($7.06).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.98 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

