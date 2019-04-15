Insider Buying: Giyani Metals Corp (WDG) Director Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Director Eugene Lee acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$23,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 277,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,879.84.

Eugene Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Eugene Lee acquired 20,000 shares of Giyani Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$2,200.00.

Shares of Giyani Metals stock remained flat at $C$0.13 on Monday. 85,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,872. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and a PE ratio of -5.20. Giyani Metals Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.40.

About Giyani Metals

Giyani Metals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold, manganese, and precious metal mining projects in South Africa and Canada. The company holds interests in the Kgwakgwe Hill manganese mine with six prospecting licenses located in the Kanye Basin, Southeastern Botswana.

