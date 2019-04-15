Insider Buying: Estia Health Ltd (EHE) Insider Buys A$16,170.00 in Stock

Estia Health Ltd (ASX:EHE) insider Karen Penrose bought 6,000 shares of Estia Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.70 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,170.00 ($11,468.09).

Karen Penrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Karen Penrose bought 8,333 shares of Estia Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.40 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,957.54 ($14,154.28).

Shares of EHE stock opened at A$2.82 ($2.00) on Monday. Estia Health Ltd has a 12-month low of A$2.03 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of A$3.70 ($2.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.90 million and a PE ratio of 17.63.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Estia Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Estia Health

