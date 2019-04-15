Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) Director Purchases 16,192 Shares of Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 16,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $34,488.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 8,096 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $16,353.92.

On Monday, April 8th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 8,097 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $16,679.82.

On Friday, April 5th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 15,425 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $30,078.75.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 7,713 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $14,423.31.

On Monday, April 1st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,660 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $3,203.80.

Shares of BTN stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,829. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

