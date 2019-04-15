Insider Buying: Amerinac Holding Corp (PAOS) Director Purchases $30,000.00 in Stock

Amerinac Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:PAOS) Director William A. Lamb III bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amerinac Company Profile
Amerinac Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures ingots, electrode products, shot products, and master alloys in the United States. It also offers toll conversion melting services; and distributes nut and bolt products, and a proprietary locking washer product that are used primarily for industrial/commercial applications.
