Infineon Technologies (IFXA) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oddo Bhf set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.74 ($26.44).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

