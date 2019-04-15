India’s Jet Airways flying Only 7 Airplanes amid investor talks

purchasing a controlling stake at the airline its operations drastically cut back amid talks with investors on Monday.

Only seven of its 14 aircraft are now operating and is currently flying national routes, according to spokesman Gaurav Sahni After India’s largest carrier.

A recovery program directed by government-owned State Bank of India along with other creditors has so far been unable to staunch the bleeding in the airline, which’d 119 aircraft Dec. 31, when the company first defaulted on a portion of its $1.5 billion in debt.

Also Jet Airways pilots revealed in Mumbai after deciding on a strike, stating they hadn’t been paid in four months and inquiring India’s government for a lifeline.

Company Chairman Naresh Goyal, that founded the airline resigned from the board but submitted an expression of attention on Friday to make a bid news press reported.

By offering an alternative to the programs of the country airlines the airline was assembled by goyal into India’s largest carrier.

But it’s been fighting for over a decade because it offered to compete from a crop of budget airlines.

Jet Airways was pinched when the government levied a 5 percent import tax on jet fuel even as oil prices rose.

Around the exact identical time, the business announced it was on working funds low. Employee pay became intermittent. Engineers and pilots started to jump ship, taking jobs. Aircraft lessors started taking back airplanes in lieu of payment.

Mark D. Martin, chief executive of aviation consultancy Martin Consulting, said by Monday evening, Jet Airways lenders should have a record of bids for a controlling stake in the airline. However, Martin wasn’t optimistic.

“What are you really buying into? You’ve dropped your fleet, you’ve lost your own pilots. Just how much of a value proposal is it to buy Jet?” He explained.