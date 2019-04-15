Incyte Co. (INCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Incyte from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $79.40 on Monday. Incyte has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 5,813 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $435,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,399. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

