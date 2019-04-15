Incent Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Incent token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00003653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Tidex and Liqui. Over the last week, Incent has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $8.52 million and $38.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,573 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

