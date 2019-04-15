ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 121.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,384 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 11.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 0.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised ImmunoGen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $406.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 599.63% and a negative net margin of 311.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 51,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $285,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Ryll sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $64,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/immunogen-inc-imgn-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.