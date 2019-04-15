ILCoin (ILC) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, ILCoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. ILCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $701,256.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00001121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, FreiExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00022256 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000532 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001803 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,085,986,966 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, C-CEX, Graviex, IDAX, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

