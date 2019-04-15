Identiv (INVE) versus Digital China (DCHIF) Critical Comparison

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) and Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Identiv and Digital China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Identiv -6.02% -10.62% -4.94% Digital China N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Identiv and Digital China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Identiv 0 0 4 0 3.00 Digital China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Identiv currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.30%. Given Identiv’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Identiv is more favorable than Digital China.

Risk and Volatility

Identiv has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital China has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Identiv and Digital China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Identiv $78.14 million 0.98 -$4.71 million ($0.30) -15.60 Digital China $1.58 billion 0.56 $50.14 million N/A N/A

Digital China has higher revenue and earnings than Identiv.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Identiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Identiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Identiv beats Digital China on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle. Its Identity segment provides smart card readers, which include various contact, contactless, portable, and mobile smart card readers, as well as tokens and terminals to enable logical access, and security and identification applications, such as national ID, payment, e-health, and e-government. Its Credentials segment provides NFC and radio frequency identification products, including inlays and inlay-based, and other cards; and labels, tags, and stickers, as well as other radio frequency and integrated circuits components for use in various applications, such as virtual reality, games, loyalty cards, mobile payment systems, transit and event ticketing, and brand authenticity from pharmaceuticals to consumer goods, hospital resource management, cold-chain management, and others. Its All Other segment provides chip drives and digital media readers. Identiv, Inc. markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, resellers, and Internet, as well as directly to end users. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Digital China

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Mainland China. It operates in three segments: DCITS, Supply Chain Services, and New Business. The company offers proprietary software, services, cloud computing, and big data analysis with the strategy of integrating [email protected] city and [email protected] agriculture. It also provides intermediary and backstage logistics services for corporate customers, e-commerce platforms, branded service providers, and individuals; and [email protected] city services for city administrators, enterprises, and citizens based on the urban information management center, integrated citizen service platform, integrated enterprise service platform, and integrated city administration platform, as well as financial services, such as financing, factoring, leasing, guarantee, etc. to third party customers. In addition, the company offers logistics, finance lease, data integration and management software sale, systems integration, application software development, maintenance and outsourcing, consultancy and training, financial specialized equipment sale, surveying service software, and network optimization services. Further, it holds trademarks; and develops and constructs science and technology parks. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

