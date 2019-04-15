Ideal Power Inc (IPWR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $0.42 on Monday. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.