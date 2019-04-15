IDACORP (IDA) & Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNABY) Critical Analysis

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

IDACORP has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IDACORP and Tenaga Nasional Bhd, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 1 1 0 0 1.50 Tenaga Nasional Bhd 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDACORP presently has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.94%. Given IDACORP’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IDACORP is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

Dividends

IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Tenaga Nasional Bhd pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. IDACORP pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IDACORP has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 16.55% 9.75% 3.61% Tenaga Nasional Bhd N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Bhd shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of IDACORP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDACORP and Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.37 billion 3.63 $226.80 million $4.49 22.01 Tenaga Nasional Bhd $10.94 billion 1.51 $1.59 billion N/A N/A

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has higher revenue and earnings than IDACORP.

Summary

IDACORP beats Tenaga Nasional Bhd on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2018, it also had approximately 4,816 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 32 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 183 energized distribution substations; and 27,569 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 558,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company's principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. IDACORP, Inc., through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. It operates and maintains thermal generation assets and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid, which is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north and Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals; and manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers. In addition, it provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries, as well as other related services; higher education, and information and multimedia services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; power plants operation and maintenance; and training courses. Further, it assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; designs, engineers, procures, constructs, tests, commissions, operates, maintenances, and finances power plants; operates and maintains cooling plants; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; and provides technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

