ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Raises Position in ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 105.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the quarter. ACCO Brands makes up 1.9% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned approximately 0.28% of ACCO Brands worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $899.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

