ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Buys 9,300 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 323,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises 3.9% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,808,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,198,000 after buying an additional 224,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,871,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,995,000 after buying an additional 149,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,077,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,262,000 after buying an additional 46,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,077,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,262,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $38,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.13. 566,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,328. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Noble Financial set a $20.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/icm-asset-management-inc-wa-buys-9300-shares-of-kratos-defense-security-solutions-inc-ktos.html.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.