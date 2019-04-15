IBM (IBM) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about IBM (NYSE:IBM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a news sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IBM to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IBM from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.53.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $144.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. IBM has a 1 year low of $105.94 and a 1 year high of $162.00.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.79 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 68.61%. IBM’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IBM will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $272,990.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total transaction of $780,645.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,283.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,569. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

