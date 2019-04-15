i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

IIIV traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,935. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.70 million and a PE ratio of 44.02.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

