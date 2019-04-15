Huntington National Bank Sells 2,360 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $175,500.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shawn O. Walker sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $33,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,412 shares in the company, valued at $661,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $913,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $17.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.58 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

