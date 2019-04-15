Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE OKE opened at $70.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $73.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/huntington-national-bank-increases-stake-in-oneok-inc-oke.html.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.