Humaniq (HMQ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $97,902.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $2.06 million and $97,902.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humaniq

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 206,618,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,286,753 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, YoBit, Mercatox and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

