Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Position Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,091 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of Hubbell worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,762,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,112,000 after purchasing an additional 693,479 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,411,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,423,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,810,000 after purchasing an additional 271,376 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 506,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,293,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $14,690,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.29.

NYSE HUBB opened at $125.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $137.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 8.04%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP An-Ping Hsieh sold 6,315 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $772,450.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

