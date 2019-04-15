HSBC Increases Dunelm Group (DNLM) Price Target to GBX 700

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective boosted by HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. HSBC currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target (up previously from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 691.67 ($9.04).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 880 ($11.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 460.60 ($6.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 920 ($12.02).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

