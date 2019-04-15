Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,000. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Beacon Wealthcare Inc grew its stake in Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 1,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Apple by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy aapl” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.45.

In related news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $198.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $977.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/hotaling-investment-management-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-apple-inc-aapl.html.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.