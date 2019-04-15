Horan Capital Management Has $20.15 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Horan Capital Management raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 74.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 3.7% of Horan Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,351,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Booking by 61.4% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,990,000 after purchasing an additional 423,004 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Booking by 357.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 183,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,230,000 after purchasing an additional 143,321 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $157,206,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,260,000 after purchasing an additional 77,798 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,917.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,121.68.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $13.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,846.23. The company had a trading volume of 371,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,980. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,606.27 and a 1 year high of $2,201.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 27.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $498,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,405. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/horan-capital-management-has-20-15-million-holdings-in-booking-holdings-inc-bkng.html.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.