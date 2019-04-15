Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 12,075.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985,685 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,607,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Honeywell International by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,416,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,139,000 after buying an additional 766,200 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,642,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,023,000 after buying an additional 557,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,245,566,000 after buying an additional 478,988 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON opened at $162.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

