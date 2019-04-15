Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Holdings Increased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,596 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Pathlight Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 526,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $162.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $167.72. The firm has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at $47,139,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

