Home Depot Inc (HD) Position Reduced by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

HD opened at $203.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $225.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

