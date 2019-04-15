Home Depot (HD) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $202.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $190.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.88.

NYSE HD opened at $203.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $4,343,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 21,212,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,053,401,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,080,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,780,000 after buying an additional 3,991,462 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its stake in Home Depot by 441.9% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after buying an additional 1,011,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,281,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,464,000 after buying an additional 946,206 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

