Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $14.23 Million Position in Century Communities Inc (CCS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 431,933 shares during the period. Century Communities accounts for 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 1.96% of Century Communities worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Century Communities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 145,267 shares in the last quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Century Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,105,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.56. Century Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $640.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.07 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

