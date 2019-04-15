Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Position Boosted by Horan Capital Management

Horan Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 3,751.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,406,698 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Cowen set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $4,310,769.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,557,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.17. 1,251,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $89.34.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 98.93%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

