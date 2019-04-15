Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Stake Lifted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Hilltop comprises about 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,239,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 955,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 503,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,195. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $356.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.43 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Alan B. White sold 69,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,336,401.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 8,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $167,945.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/hilltop-holdings-inc-hth-stake-lifted-by-hodges-capital-management-inc.html.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.