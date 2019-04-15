Hill-Rom (HRC) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Barclays

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.
Shares of NYSE:HRC traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.49. 5,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,961. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $81.82 and a 1-year high of $108.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Hill-Rom Company Profile
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.
Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.