Hill-Rom (HRC) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Barclays

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.49. 5,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,961. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $81.82 and a 1-year high of $108.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.