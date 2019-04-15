Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,853 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,829 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,091,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820,439 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,699,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,865,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,961,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,779 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,248,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,057,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,947 shares during the period. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 342.8% during the 3rd quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,866,026 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $213,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $1,170,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $28,354,070.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.35.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $120.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $120.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

