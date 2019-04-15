HEXO (HEXO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

HEXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC started coverage on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of HEXO opened at $6.30 on Thursday. HEXO has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.33.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 million.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

