Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.92.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 14,126 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 384,445 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $6,343,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $81,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,702,360 shares of company stock worth $27,895,760. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,939,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,567,000 after acquiring an additional 525,859 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,111,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,801,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,160,000 after acquiring an additional 78,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,794,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,707,000 after acquiring an additional 384,154 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,735.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,653,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,633 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

