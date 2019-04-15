Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,382 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

Shares of HLX opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.42 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 3.87%. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

