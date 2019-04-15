Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $158.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLX stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 2.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

