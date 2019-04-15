HeartBout (HB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13,607.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. HeartBout has a total market cap of $535,715.00 and approximately $13,607.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00383309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.01365838 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00216502 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006016 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout’s launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

