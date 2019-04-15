Health Care SPDR (XLV) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Health Care SPDR were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Health Care SPDR by 23.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,974,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Health Care SPDR by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,691,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Health Care SPDR by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,175 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Health Care SPDR by 3.1% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,565,000 after purchasing an additional 58,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Health Care SPDR by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,770,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,203,000 after purchasing an additional 66,517 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:XLV opened at $90.11 on Monday. Health Care SPDR has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $96.06.
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).
